A child has been injured after being hit by a car on Deeside.

The youngster was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital after being involved in a collision involving a car on Chester Road West, Shotton, at just before 2.30pm.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said a crew in an emergency ambulance attended the scene.

They added: “A young girl has been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”