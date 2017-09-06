Plans approved for new homes on former garage site in Rossett

Plans have been approved to knock down a motor sales and repair garage to make way for three new homes.

Wrexham Council’s planning committee held a meeting on Monday where they discussed the application to transform the site of Newhaven Garage in Chester Road, Rossett.

A previous application to build four properties was withdrawn earlier this year, but now plans have been put forward to knock down the motor sales and repair garage and build three new homes in its place.

As reported in the Leader, Rossett Community Council objected to the application as they wanted more detail about the plans, with it being an outline only application which could not be guaranteed it would be in keeping with the surrounding area.

Community councilors were also concerned about the site being located on the opposite side of the road to the conservation area.

David Williams, planning control manager, said: “The community council objected, they wanted to see more detailed plans. It’s not something we can insist upon.

“We would normally ask for a full application if it was within the conservation area but in this case it is outside.

“We would ensure that any detailed design is done sympathetically and respects the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

The proposed three dwellings will consist of a detached property fronting on Chester Road with smaller properties looking onto the green.

Members of Rossett Community Council also expressed their concerns about the height of the new homes.

Mr Williams confirmed the style of the proposed dwellings would be “dormer style properties” or single story homes.

He added: “We are aware of the fact that some of the properties in the vicinity of the site are either single storey or one and a half dormer style properties. They’re certainly lower than the conventional two storey height so we would expect that situation to be respected through the detailed application.”

The planning control manager also confirmed there would be an “opportunity to improve the overall appearance of the site” and change the use to being “predominately” residential, which he believes would give many benefits to the area.

The existing two story building on the site, Newhaven, was also discussed during the meeting as plans have also been unveilled as part of the application to provide additional prarking for the property that does not currently exist.

The applicant requested double yellow lines to “control the parking more effectively” and members of the planning committee agreed this would be included as part of the recomendation, as there are currently only plans for two spaces for each property.

Highways officers confirmed they were “more than satisfied with what is proposed” and it would be a “significant benefit to the highway”.

All committee members were in agreement that the site should be approved.