Man is charged with causing the death of mother of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman in Connah's Quay

A MAN has been charged with causing the death of a cyclist in Connah’s Quay last year.

Carol Boardman, the mother of double Olympic gold winning cyclist Chris Boardman, died on Sunday, June 17, 2016.

Early in the afternoon on Saturday, June 16 last year emergency services were called to the roundabout on the Mold Road junction with Ffordd Llanarth where Mrs Boardman had collided with a white Mitsubishi L200 pick-up.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries but died in the early hours of the following morning. She was 75.

More than a year later, a North Wales Police spokesman has confirmed a 32-year-old man from the Flintshire area has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and perverting the course of justice.

Police have also confirmed that a 31 year-old woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

The pair are due to appear at Mold Magistrates Court later this month on Monday, September 25.

An inquest opened into Mrs Boardman’s death recorded an initial conclusion of death resulting from multiple injuries.

Her son, Mr Boardman, of Hoylake, Wirral, took Britain’s opening Gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, Britain’s first cycling Gold in 72 years.

In July this year, Mr Boardman issued a statement via Twitter describing how difficult the past year has been since his mother’s death.

He said: “The last 12 months have been tough. I’ve seen my mum in a dozen places: shopping in the village, in the garden smelling flowers and smiling at her new grandson.

“I’ve even seen her at The Tour, riding along a lane, enjoying the countryside.

“It’s been heart-wrenching watching my dad try to come to terms with the absence of his soul mate. We’ve all had to try and carry on living a ‘normal life’. It’s what my mum would have wanted. But it doesn’t feel normal.”