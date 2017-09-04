Wrexham cafe owners are optimistic multi-million pound arts hub will help boost trade

Owners of a town centre cafe hit by a dip in trade are optimistic things will improve with the opening of the £4.5 million arts hub.

Sue and Kev Dipple from Cafe in the Corner have been at the South Arcade since last September, having moved from the main market hall before the works to create the new arts and markets facility started.

Originally from the Midlands, Sue and Kev came to Wrexham in 1999 when Kev’s workplace moved to the Industrial Estate.

A few years later he was made redundant his works closed, and Kev then decided to go full time into the trading business as he was determined not to be made redundant again.

He started trading at Mold market selling hot potatoes and made the decision to move into permanent premises when Café in the Corner came up for sale in 2012.

Business for the café is quite slow at the moment, as the closure of the market hall has hit footfall in the area.

But they’re ever-optimistic for the future and can see the benefits of the bigger picture when the new facility is open for business next year.

Kev said: “I am disappointed with trade at the moment but the future is looking good and I’m looking forward to the new facility opening, which will bring a whole new market for us and our existing regular customers.

“We’re always looking to keep on top of our market and we will be prepared to change if the new market means that we must.

“While I know that not many of our current regular customers are big into social media we’d be daft not to recognise the power of social media and how it might help our business in the future.

“We are on Facebook and we will be looking to increase our followers over the coming months ready for the opening of the new facility and meeting new customers.

“Our regulars have nothing to worry about though, as we’re very grateful for their continued support and custom, and they’ll always have a welcome for them here at Cafe in the Corner.”

Kev is already linking in with the arts scene and the cafe is supplying refreshments for Oriel Wrecsam workshops.

He’s also taking on business support and advice from the Council, which has also offered financial help while construction works continue to affect his trade.

Cllr Terry Evans, lead member for economic development and regeneration, said: “I congratulate both Kev and Sue on their commitment to Wrexham and their determination to remain loyal to their customers during the construction phase of the new arts and markets facility.

“The future is certainly looking brighter for this area of town and I am looking forward to seeing the new facility up and running and bringing greater numbers of customers to independent businesses who continue to trade there.”