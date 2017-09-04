Holywell High Street filled with fun for all the family at annual festival

Crowds turned out for a fun-packed day at an annual family event.

The Well Inn Festival and Family Fun Day on Saturday offered a host of acts and activities on Holywell High Street.

Holywell Town Council organised the festival six years ago to boost the town’s profile and attract more footfall to the High Street,

Numerous groups and solo performers played at various venues during the day.

The main stage at Tower Gardens played host to the likes of Jon Carney, the Flint Ladies’ Choir, The Final Nails, Stolen Property, Pêpê Le Moko, The Cheesecutters. The Besiders and Beatles tribute band The Cavernites.

The Music Mines Studio Stage at The Boar’s Head boasted Ben McClellan, Donna Kaur and Rhiannon Parry, Chester Weiss, Sian Punnett and Andy Stine among many others.

Among the many acts scheduled for the Old Wine Vaults were Father and Son, Katy Sharp, Chasing Shadows, Cask, The Confessions, Andy Bellis and Steve Khan.

There were also open mic performances at The Feathers a “singaround” at the Artisans Cafe and a set from DJ Phil at the King’s Head as well as an after festival party at The Old Wine Vaults.

Families could enjoy a host of attractions outside Holywell Town Hall, including bouncy castles, face painting, Cookies Music Box and children’s entertainment.

Youngsters could also take part in a karaoke competition for a chance to win a two hour recording session at The Music Mine Studios.