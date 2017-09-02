Two cars engulfed in flames after collision in Flintshire village

A car burst into flames after a collision.
Emergency services were called to the fire which happened after a collision on Village Road, Lixwm, Flintshire shortly before 7pm on Friday evening.
Video taken by a member of the public shows a silver Renault Clio vehicle engulfed in flames, which spread to a white BMW.
The BMW sustained significant damage, and the Clio was gutted by the blaze.
A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that a crew from Holywell was called at 6.53pm and used two hosereel jets to extinguish the blaze.
Wales Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle but no intervention was needed.
North Wales Police also attended the scene.
