Two cars engulfed in flames after collision in Flintshire village

A car burst into flames after a collision.

Emergency services were called to the fire which happened after a collision on Village Road, Lixwm, Flintshire shortly before 7pm on Friday evening.

Video taken by a member of the public shows a silver Renault Clio vehicle engulfed in flames, which spread to a white BMW.

The BMW sustained significant damage, and the Clio was gutted by the blaze.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that a crew from Holywell was called at 6.53pm and used two hosereel jets to extinguish the blaze.

Wales Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle but no intervention was needed.

North Wales Police also attended the scene.