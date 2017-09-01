Mystery still surrounds death of popular Wrexham man in South Africa

Mystery still surrounds the death of a Wrexham man in South Africa.

Assistant coroner Nicola Jones yesterday recorded an open conclusion on the death of Dr Christopher Gareth Meacock, 33, who was found at his home in Pretoria on February 20, 2013.

Dr Meacock was identified by his passport, the inquest at County Hall in Ruthin heard yesterday, and enquiries were made.

Mrs Jones said an autopsy in South Africa gave the cause of Dr Meacock’s death as ‘unascertained’.

The assistant coroner recorded an open conclusion, and added: “There’s no evidence that would support even a supposition or speculation.

“We simply have no evidence of how Christopher has died.”

Addressing members of Dr Meacock’s family, Mrs Jones said: “It’s a less than satisfactory conclusion but the process is over for you now – and it needed to be done.”

The former King’s School pupil in Chester is survived by parents Julie and Roy, of Penymaes Avenue in Wrexham, and siblings Robert and Lisa.

Speaking in 2013, Lisa said her brother was “an extraordinarily talented and complex person”.

She added: “He was very clever, well read, well travelled, witty and politically aware. He had a opinion on everything.

“He was also extremely creative. He was very musical, playing and teaching guitar and was a capable artist.”

Dr Meacock, who was born in Wrexham, studied material sciences at the University of Liverpool.

He went on to obtain a PhD from the Instituto Superior Tecnico in Lisbon in Portugal in 2008.

Lisa added: “This was doubtless one of the happiest times of his life as he embraced Portuguese culture and became fluent in Portuguese.”

Dr Meacock worked as a senior researcher for the National Laser Centre in Pretoria, which is run by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

Colleague Herman Burger, speaking in 2013, said: “Dr Meacock followed the sun, first to Portugal and then to South Africa, primarily to escape from the British weather which he loathed.

She said he took his own sunshine with him in the form of his sunny personality.

“Dr Meacock was loved by everyone because he was exceedingly helpful, especially to the many students who sought his guidance.

“He will be remembered and missed as a gifted colleague who had a lot to offer.”