Leader readers thanked for helping Wrexham mum on road to recovery

LEADER readers have been thanked for their generosity in raising money for a Wrexham mother’s physio treatment.

Rachel Harry, 35, of Llwyn Onn in Wrexham, suffered a hypoxic brain injury during the birth of her daughter Freya in July 2012 after an undetected blood clot caused her to have a heart attack.

She is still undergoing intensive physiotherapy to learn to walk again as well as speech therapy in order to communicate.

The Rachel Harry Fund has been set up in her name to help pay for treatment.

Last month Rachel, who worked as a hairdresser before the injury, featured in the Leader when she picked up a pair of scissors for the first time in five years to cut her friend Louise Rees’ hair for charity.

The event took place at the salon she used to work at, Andrew Laurence Hair Studio in Chester Street, Wrexham town centre.

Exceeding all expectations, donations have totalled more than £1,500 so far.

Donations have flooded in since and Rachel’s mother Karan said the family have been overwhelmed by the generosity.

She said: “Words cannot express my gratitude to everyone who continues to support Rachel’s progress.

“She is amazing and loves the media attention.

“I am overwhelmed with the caring and passionate messages that we received as a direct output following reports in the Leader and I do want to say a huge thank you to readers, friends and family.

“Every day is painful, rewarding and hard work but we have lots of laughs.”

Further funds have been raised thanks to Rachel’s friend Jack Chaloner, taking on a sponsored Ironman challenge earlier this summer.

Jack completed a bike ride, swim and run on June 18 and donated a total of £664.81 to the Rachel Harry Fund from generous sponsors.

The event he took part in was the Staffordshire 70.0 half Ironman challenge which saw him swim 1.2 miles, cycle 56 miles and run 13.2 miles.

Rachel’s mum Karan said: “We are so grateful to Jack for selecting Rachel’s fund and his donation will fund at least three weeks of specialist physiotherapy.

l Rachel’s dad, Paul Harry, has organised his annual fundraising evening. It takes place tonight at 7.30pm at Wrexham Golf Club.

There will be a disco and an Elvis impersonator will lead the entertainment, as well as the usual raffle and auction.

Previous events have been a huge success – Rachel is the VIP guest and thrives on the attention.

Tickets are still available at £20 per person and can be purchased via Rachel’s dad Paul, through the Rachel Harry Facebook page, or the golf club.