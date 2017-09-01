Flintshire man who left animal carcasses to rot had 'betrayed' farming

Animal bones were found scattered about various places of an upland farm, a court has heard.

It was estimated some were a matter of weeks old and others had been there for some time. They were found in vegetation and under muck heaps.

Mold Crown Court was told yesterday farmer John Dewi Floyd, 54, of Foel Las Farm, Eryrys, near Mold, was a good stockman who had been a farmer all his life and took great care over the welfare of his animals.

But following his father’s illness, he had sole responsibility for running the farm and accepted he needed help.

While the farm had not been making a profit, it was a viable holding, his barrister Owen Edwards explained.

European grants were available to him but he had not received them for the last two years because of difficulty over completing computerised paper work.

Mr Edwards said Floyd accepted things needed to alter and he was capable of making the necessary changes.

He had spent money on new fencing, he had arranged a new carcass disposal facility and a container to hold any carcasses until they were taken away. And his sister would be doing the necessary computerised administration work.

Floyd admitted two charges of failing to register a calf in December and failing to notify the British Cattle Movement Service of a death within seven days.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to dispose of animal carcasses after prosecuting barrister Andrew Green said “a considerable amount of bones were found scattered around various places on the property”.

He also admitted two ear tag offences.

Judge Niclas Parry said he had read a number of references about Floyd which spoke highly of him.

He said Floyd was undoubtedly an extremely hard-working man in what was recognised as a difficult industry and he worked in a lovely environment.

But the judge told him: “Once again you have been found to be flouting regulations and laws which, as you know from your considerable experience, are there to protect the health of humans and animals.”

Animal carcasses were a hazard to the environment and to other animals. That was why there was a ban on keeping them or burying them on the farm, Judge Parry said.

Animal tags were not there to make life difficult but to protect other farmers from the potentially devastating effects of the movement of unregistered animals.

Floyd had shown a persistent and deliberate disregard for the regulations which meant he was “betraying others in the farming industry”, the judge said.

The animal health officer and vet who visited were there to help Floyd, he said, in what they knew was “a minefield” for farmers.

Judge Parry said he accepted Floyd was a capable stockman and “all of this arises because the support of your father is no longer there”.

But Judge Parry told him: “You have to grasp the nettle.”

Floyd was fined £1,350 and an application by Denbighshire Council for £8,000 costs was reduced to £4,000.

The judge said it was clear Floyd had other important things to spend money on to ensure the future of the farm.

Mr Green said the charges arose from visits to the 340 acre farm at the end of last year and the beginning of this year.

It was against a background of concerns being raised about the running of the farm in 2012 and 2013 and guidance had been given.