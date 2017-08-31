Lofty ambitions as Redrow staff in Ewloe go for mountains hat-trick

Once wasn’t enough for the staff of a housing company, who aim to complete the Three Peaks Challenge for a third consecutive year.

Staff from Redrow Homes on St David’s Park, Ewloe, are taking on the mammoth effort of hiking the country’s highest mountains.

With a fundraising target of £5,000, 11 staff are now deep in training to reach ‘peak’ fitness for the September

challenge.

After promising to climb Snowdon in Wales (1,085 metres), Scafell Pike in England (978m) and Ben Nevis in Scotland (1,345m), the team members will donate their entire funds to their chosen charity, North East Wales group Mind.

Redrow’s Rachel Beckett said: “Mental health problems can affect anyone at any time.

“Charities like NEW Mind are providing much-needed support to people in Flintshire who need a helping hand when they’re going through a distressing time.”

The charity supports those recovering from mental health problems to stay emotionally healthy, and offers information, guidance, talking therapies and much more.

Rachel added: “So far we have raised just over £2,000 but there is still a long way to go.

“We’re so grateful for all the support we’ve had so far and if anyone wants to show their support, they can do so by visiting our Just Giving page online.”