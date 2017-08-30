Thief snatches rings from Wrexham jewellery shop

A brazen thief snatched two rings at a jeweller’s shop in Wrexham.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened at Ernest Jones in Hope Street at about 5.15pm yesterday.

A man entered the shop and asked to look at some rings. As he was being shown some rings at the rear of premises he grabbed two silver solitaire diamond rings and ran out of shop, turning towards Regent Street.

He is described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall and between 25 and 35-years-of-age. He was wearing a dark jacket, a green T-shirt, black shorts, white trainers and a black baseball cap.

No threats were made, no weapons were produced and no one was hurt.

PC Daniel George said: “We are appealing to any witnesses who may have seen this individual or may have any information which could assist our investigation to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number V132299.”