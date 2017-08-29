Elderly man airlifted to hospital after being trapped under his caravan in Buckley

AN ELDERLY man has been flown to hospital with “life-changing” injuries after being trapped under a caravan.

At 12.35pm yesterday, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident on Mount Pleasant Road in Buckley, where an elderly man was trapped under his caravan.

He was airlifted to North Staffordshire Hospital.

A spokesman said: “He was trapped underneath the caravan after it had rolled forward. The man tried to stop it but as it came forward he became stuck.

“He has life-changing injuries but not life threatening.”

The fire service sent a technical rescue unit from Wrexham and two fire appliances from Deeside and Buckley to the scene.

Ambulance services received the call at about 12.35pm and sent an air ambulance and an ambulance crew to the scene.

A spokesman from the Welsh Ambulance said the elderly man had suffered “multiple injuries”.