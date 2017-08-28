Teachers conquer Three Peaks Challenge in memory of Coedpoeth boy

TWO primary school teachers have conquered an epic challenge in memory of a former pupil.

Aled Wyatt and Edd Johns, who work at Penygelli School in Coedpoeth, have completed the Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for a memorial to Cameron Tyler, who died aged 10 of meningitis earlier this year.

The duo have raised £1,200 to be split between the memorial and the Meningitis Now charity.

Mr Wyatt said: “People who are not even related to the school have been donating, so it’s really nice to see such a community spirit from the whole village and Wrexham town itself, all coming together to help us do it.”

Day one of the pair’s challenge started at 5pm with Ben Nevis, followed by an early morning ascent of Scafell Pike in Cumbria, and the final journey up Snowdon, which finished at about 2pm on day two.

The teachers, who were driven by friend Shaun Carr, completed the challenge in 22 hours and eight minutes.

They scaled the peaks wearing West Ham United shirts in tribute to Cameron, who was a keen Hammers fan.

Lack of sleep was a key challenge for the climbers, with Mr Wyatt speaking of the toughest part of the trip.

‘I’d say Scafell Pike was the hardest part, climbing up not very clear paths in the pitch black and the fog,” he said.

Mr Wyatt – who taught Cameron PE for several years – paid tribute to the youngster before taking on the challenge.

“Cameron was very popular and funny and cheeky too – but a really kind lad,” he said.

“He was always wanting to do everything for his friend.

“He would do anything to stick up for his friends.”

Cameron’s parents and pupils at the school will be consulted on what form the memorial will take.

Regarding the planned memorial, Mr Wyatt said: “It would be nice to have a permanent remembrance of him – having something permanent that everybody in years to come will see the respect we had for him before he passed.”

Cameron's mother, Tracey Edwards. thanked the teachers on behalf of her family for raising the funds.

Some donations have yet to be received, and there is still time to donate to the teachers’ Just Giving page.

To donate visit www.just giving.com/crowdfunding/

edward-johns