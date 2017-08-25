Water main burst in Wrexham

A road flooded after a water main burst leaving homes without water today.

Dee Valley Water engineers are fixing the leak on Cefn Road, Wrexham.

The leak happened at about 7am.

A Dee Valley Water spokesman said: “Our engineers are on site attending to emergency repairs.

“Properties on Cefn Road, Wrexham and surrounding may experience no water whilst repairs are undertaken.

“At present we expect repairs to take five/six hours to complete. Following repairs, it is possible that some properties in this area may experience discoloured water.

“If this occurs, please run at your cold kitchen tap until clear. We will try to minimise the disruption as much as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Police also attended as the road was closed and traffic was diverted away from the area.