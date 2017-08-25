Two children taken to hospital after crash on A55 near Northop

TWO children and an adult male were taken to hospital after a car overturned.

At about 4.40pm the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to an incident on the A55 Eastbound near junction 33 for Northop after a car had overturned.

According to a spokesperson, one adult male was taken to the Countess of Chester with minor injuries for a check up and two children were also taken to the hospital with “non life threatening injuries”.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene.

One lane was closed and traffic returned to normal by around 7pm.