New jobs created as Wrexham town store relocates

A retailer has announced it will be relocating its Wrexham store to a bigger space in the town, creating 35 new jobs.

B&M has confirmed the Regent Street ‘Bargains’ store will close on Saturday, September 2 – being reopened a week later in a unit on Central Retail Park.

The store currently employs 24 staff, but the bigger space will see them taking on an additional 35 workers.

Following an internal and external makeover programme, the doors of the new store will open on Saturday, September 9.

Neil Howell, store manager of B&M Wrexham, said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of new jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks.”

Wrexham mayor Cllr John Pritchard welcomed the move, saying: “It is really good news. I feel the town has really picked up lately and I hope a lot of other companies will see that and follow suit.

”The good thing is there are extra jobs and that is really good for the town.”

Tracy Griffin, from Llangollen, shared her views with the Leader while visiting the town centre.

“That will be brilliant. It will be nice to see more shops opening up down the bottom,” she said.

”I don’t like coming to Wrexham much these days because it is all boarded up and it doesn’t look very good.

”This will brighten it up and it is always better if it can create more jobs.”

Job roles at the new store are advertised on the B&M website.

Positions range from sale assistant to floor managers and cleaners. There are a mixture of full and part-time roles.