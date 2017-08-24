Wrexham fans in nightmare trip home – and Reds lost too!

WHAT should have been a four-hour journey turned into a 24-hour nightmare for three Wrexham fans.

Ollie Williams works for Wrexham FC’s media team and made the long journey to cover the Dragons’ match at Maidstone United on Saturday.

But instead of getting back to his Wrexham home on Saturday evening, Ollie and his two colleagues found themselves stuck in southern England.

Ollie said: “It was just one of those things – but I just couldn’t believe what was happening.”

Following a four-hour journey from Wrexham, Ollie arrived in Maidstone in plenty of time.

“The game started and I didn’t think it could get any worse than falling 2-0 behind and getting two players sent off.

“At 3.30pm, my sister gave birth to my nephew.

“Two minutes after he is born we concede a goal... so my mind’s all over the place.”

Ollie’s troubles were just beginning, though, and a leaking radiator in the car resulted in a call to the RAC.

He tweeted at the time: “Waiting for a recovery van outside Maidstone’s ground to take us back to Wrexham isn’t how I envisaged my Saturday night at 8.30.”

After a long wait, a recovery truck took the trio to Thurrock in Essex where they had to book a hotel stay for the night.

“They booked a room for two adults and a child – but there were three adults,” he said.

The following morning, the trio were taken to Milton Keynes at 11am and they eventually made it back to Wrexham by just before 3pm on Sunday.

“From leaving, it was 20 hours, three recovery trucks, one taxi and a hotel stay,” added Ollie.

“I thought nothing could be worse than the trip to Dover. I was sat in the car for an 11-hour round trip and I thought that would be the worst trip of the season.”

As well as Maidstone, Wrexham have travelled to Maidenhead and Dover already this season, while a bank holiday Monday trip to Boreham Wood is on the horizon, as well as a visit to Torquay in early September.

“It’s part and parcel of

following a football club as we do,” added Ollie. “We’re covering the game and doing a bit of commentary – and I wouldn’t change anything from it.

“I’d take Football League trips, obviously, and we are hoping to go up this year.

“Build the Budget has raised £50,000 for manager Dean Keates and that’s been amazing.

“I hope I can go to a few Football League grounds next year!”