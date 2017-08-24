flintshire travel map consultation

VIEWS of residents are being sought on the county’s travel map for walkers and cyclists.

Public consultation has now started on Flintshire Council’s Integrated Network Map and Schedule which is a 15-year vision to improve infrastructure for walkers and cyclists across the county.

The Integrated Network Map has been developed to meet duties under the Active Travel Act which was passed by the Welsh Assembly in October 2013.

Its aim is to encourage people to walk or cycle for short journeys to access a workplace or educational establishment or to access health, leisure or other services or facilities and to ultimately make Wales a walking and cycling nation.

For further information about the Active Travel Act visit: www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/ Resident/Streetscene/Active-Travel.aspx

The consultation, which runs until September 24, is an opportunity for the public to have their say on the proposals set out on the Integrated Network Map.

You can respond to these consultation proposals by emailing active.travel@flintshire.gov.uk

The proposals are a mixture of provision for walking, cycling and shared use facilities and provide opportunities for active travel journeys to services and facilities, but many also offer recreational provision.

Proposals are set out on settlement maps below which make up the Integrated Network Map.

The schedule which accompanies the Integrated Network Map outlines the measures proposed can be found on Flintshire Council’s website.

The next public consultation drop in event is at Flint Pavilion on Tuesday, September 5, from 2pm to 7pm.