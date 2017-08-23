Concerns for missing 15-year-old boy who could be in Wrexham

Police in Surrey are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy that could be in Wrexham.

Liam Martin of Redhill was last seen on Saturday and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Liam is white, about 6 foot 2 inches tall, with thin build, mousey brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey and black tracksuit with grey trainers. He was carrying a yellow JD sport string bag.

Surrey Police say he has links to Wrexham.

Anyone who has seen Liam or knows where he may be is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting: 45170091213.