TV and radio personality to unveil Brutus statue in Saltney

A TV and radio personality is set to unveil a statue created in memory of a famous supermarket dwelling cat.

The final Ts are being crossed and Is dotted on the date to unveil the memorial Brutus statue but one thing that is confirmed is thatactor, TV personality and radio presenter Ted Robbins will be on hand to show off the Saltney cat’s likeness.

Brutus became a local celebrity after spending years journeying from the home of his owners, Claire and Adam Owens, to the Morrisons supermarket in Saltney over the road.

He died earlier this year after a long battle with illness.

Thousands of pounds were raised to fund a permanent memorial which is set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Claire said she was finalising the last details with Morrisons over Brutus’ statue before his big reveal and was thankful for the support she and Adam had received since his death.

“Everyone has been amazing,” she said.

“If you’ve ever lost a pet you know how hard it is because they are just part of the family and you can’t really imagine what it would be like not having them around.

“I still get sad when I got to Morrisons because it just reminds me he’s not here anymore but everyone was so supportive when he died and it helped reading everyone’s lovely comments and the support for the idea of having some kind of memorial for him.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing him sat in his rightful place in Morrisons foyer, on guard, surveying people’s trolleys.”

Brutus fell ill over the Christmas period last year, and despite a brave fight, did not pull through.

He has won the hearts of thousands of Morrisons shoppers as well as his Facebook followers from all over the world.

The tabby had been visiting the store since it was built in 2010 and became a familiar face to those who regularly shopped in the Saltney supermarket.

In October 2013 Brutus was diagnosed with a condition called Polycystic Kidney Disease, a condition he would have had since birth and sadly there was no cure.