Rock the Park festival in Marchwiel a fitting tribute

A festival was a fitting tribute to a man who had always dreamed of putting on a music extravaganza.

Sharon Lloyd and her husband Nigel, who own Pen Y Llan Farm in Marchwiel, had been trying for many years to arrange a festival on the site along with her father Bill Price, who died in September 2015.

And Mrs Lloyd said the Rock The Park event last weekend, which was organised jointly between the Lloyds and Cyclone Events, was a nice way to honour Bill’s memory.

She said: “This is something we had wanted to do since the early 2000s but we couldn’t get it off the ground.

“I lost my dad about 18 months ago and I’m just delighted that we had finally done it because it was one of his dreams to have a festival here.

“It’s been an ambition for us for years and I’m really pleased we were able to do it but I am just

sad that my dad was not here to enjoy it.”

Rock the Park took place at Pen Y Llan Farm, Bryn Y Grog Hill, Marchwiel.

The festival featured two stages with some of the biggest tribute bands from around the world, and also provided a platform for local up and coming artists to show off their talent.

Acts paid homage to the likes of AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Green Day, Bon Jovi and Queen.

The huge main stage proved a crowd pleaser with bands and singers performing from noon until dark along with a spectacular fireworks show finishing off the fun.

The festival also featured George Simon’s Fun Fairs with favourites such as the waltzer, Miami trip, sizzler, dodgems and many more.

There was a festival village which included a number of bars, places to eat providing noodles, pizza, hot dogs, burgers, steak and there were numerous festival stalls.

Bill Price, 74, who had owned and run Bryn-y-Grog Hall in Marchwiel since 1968, died suddenly on September 15, 2015.

Under Mr Price’s stewardship, Bryn-y-Grog also became well-known for hosting car boot sales, an annual bonfire and an antiques emporium.

As well as Sharon, Mr Price left behind widow Barbara, sons Martin and Craig, daughter Anne, and grandchildren Abigail, George, William, Karen, Frances, Jane, Thomas, Jake and Gordon.