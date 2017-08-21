Former high school in Queensferry to be knocked down "over a number of months"

A secondary school closed after a lengthy battle will be demolished “over a number of months”.

Flintshire Council has confirmed that once an approved contractor has been selected, the former John Summers High School in Queensferry will be knocked down.

The secondary school closed its doors for the final time last month after its school’s closure was ratified in August last year by Kirsty Williams AM, the Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Education – subject to conditions being met over the development of an alternative school.

Millions of pounds is to be pumped into Connah’s Quay High School to overhaul the Golftyn Lane location ahead of its intake of pupils from John Summers next term.

Rumours had circulated that the school building could have been knocked down by the end of this month but Clare Homard, interim chief officer, education and youth said the process would take longer than a matter of weeks.

She said: “Contrary to local reports, it is not the council’s intention to demolish the John Summers High School building by the end of the month.

“Once the approved contractor takes over the premises as planned, then demolition will commence and take place over a number of months.

“John Summers premises currently has 24 hour security and this will remain in place until the contractor assumes responsibility for the site.”

Cllr David Wisinger, the Labour representative for Queensferry, said the school could become a hazard if left abandoned for sometime and reflected that knocking the empty building down was probably right.

“They say it's not fit for purpose and there's problems with the building and if that is the case that it'll have to come down,” he said.

“If it's left empty, people could vandalise it.

“It would probably be best to knock it down as it could lead to people squatting or become a fire hazard.”

Cllr Wisinger added that he would like to see the land used to provide sports pitches for the community.

Donna Edwards, who campaigned to save the school from closure, was upset by the demolition plans.

“I think it's a shame, I'm annoyed by it all,” she said.

“There's nothing we can do now, it's done.

“It's awful, I wish they'd have just kept the school open.”