Chester awash with rainbow colour as hundreds enjoy annual Pride festival

CHESTER was awash with all the colours of a rainbow as hundreds descended on the city for the Pride festival.

Now in its fifth year, the event was held in Castle Square beginning with a parade at midday and ending with official after parties at venues throughout the city centre.

There was also music throughout Saturday from acts such as B*Witched, Sonia and Saffron from Republica, on the M&S Bank sponsored main stage.

Directors Helen Pickin-Jones and David Redpath-Smith said: “When we started on our journey we were unsure how well Pride would be received and for how long it would survive, but we have been fortunate to have fantastic support from our local authority, public sector services, local organisations, businesses, volunteers, and of course everyone who comes along each year. We thank you for helping us to not only remain a key event in the city, but to grow and cater for the diversity within the LGBT+ community and our allies.”

Cllr Samantha Dixon, leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “This is a festival that inspires the whole community to embrace inclusion and demonstrates that organisations, businesses and people from all walks of life can join together and celebrate our differences.”