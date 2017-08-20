Man, 50, arrested on suspicion of trying to abduct three-year-old girl in Flint

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to abduct a child in Flint after he was detained by members of the public.

North Wales Police confirmed that shortly before 2pm on Sunday, officers responded to reports of an attempted abduction of a three-year-old girl by a man in the vicinity of the Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint.

A 50-year-old man was arrested and is in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Arwyn Jones said: “Officers responded quickly to an incident that occurred in Flint.

“A 50-year-old male was detained by members of the public at the location quickly after the incident; and he was arrested when officers arrived.

“I would first like to reassure the public that the child is safe with her family, and the male remains in police custody.

“I would also like to thank those members of the community who responded so quickly to detain the male until police arrival.

“Our investigation is in its infancy, and all lines of enquiry are being progressed.

“However, I would like to appeal to any witnesses, or anybody with any information to contact North Wales Police Control room, quoting incident number V126885.”