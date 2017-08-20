Council chiefs agree to meet with campaigners to discuss homelessness in Wrexham

COUNCIL chiefs have agreed to meet campaigners to discuss their concerns for people living on the streets of Wrexham.

Tracey Jones, who runs the Help Wrexham Homeless Facebook group with Nicola Price and Angie Hammons, said the group has approached Wrexham Council for a meeting to discuss the town's homelessness problems.

She said: “Nicola initially decided to set up the group to address and raise awareness of the serious issue of homelessness within Wrexham Borough, and to ask for some donations to help them.

“She invited both Angie and myself to assist her in this venture, as Nicola has actually been homeless herself and can appreciate just how difficult living on the streets can be.

“So far Nicola has 339 active members on the group page, many of whom take regular food, water and essential items to the group currently camping at the Groves.

“We have also had a meeting with Ian Lucas, and are awaiting a meeting with Susan Elan Jones, both of whom are extremely supportive of our campaign to get better daytime and night-time facilities for the homeless.

“In relation to the support Nicola has received, it has been outstanding. We have had £100 donated from our local Spar shop here in Rhos and copious amounts of food, clothes, toiletries and bedding.”

She added the group had pushed for more sanitation facilities at the Groves, such as a portable toilet, and Wrexham Council has confirmed that has now been placed on site.

Cllr David Griffiths, lead member for housing, said: “I would be happy to meet with members of the Help Wrexham Homeless group to discuss their concerns further. Sanitation and waste facilities, including portable toilets and a skip, have already been placed on-site at the Groves.

“Though as has been noted by my executive board colleague Cllr Hugh Jones, this will only be a temporary arrangement, which will be tolerated by the council as it allows services to work directly with the vulnerable people affected."

A petition started by Ms Price in July, calling for bigger sheltered accommodation for the homeless of Wrexham, has so far reached 385 signatures.