Public meeting called over plan for 80 homes in Wrexham village

A public meeting has been arranged amid ongoing concerns over plans to build more than 80 new homes.

Last week, Gwersyllt councillor Gwenfair Jones warned plans to build more than 80 new homes in Summerhill will be too much for the village’s roads.

Now Cllr Jones has arranged a public meeting for residents to voice their fears over the proposed development on land west of Top Road in the village.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 24, at the Resource Centre in Second Avenue, Gwersyllt, starting at 6.30pm.

In a letter to residents, Cllr Jones said: “I believe that this is an inappropriate site for housing because of the poor road infrastructure, not just on Top Road but also along the whole length of Summerhill Road with existing traffic calming exacerbating traffic problems.

“The land is also unstable with a large railway tunnel running underneath the site.

“Despite there not being a Local Development Plan in place, developers must show that there is an exceptional need to build on what is a green barrier site separating Gwersyllt and Summerhill.

“Recent building and planning consent will, when completed, result in around 80 new units on Boozey Fields and the old Summerhill Hall site and it would therefore be difficult to justify any more on the basis of local need.”

A planning application received by Wrexham Council on August 2 requests permission to build 82 homes – including the provision of affordable housing – on land West of Top Road in the village.

A diagram clarifies the 13.5 acre site sits alongside Moss Wood, to the south of Westminster Rise/Bryn San Stefan.

Other works proposed as part of the development include new access, realignment and improvement to Top Road and the formation of a public open space.

A design and access statement by land and development consultants Fieldcrest Associates LLP, submitted with the plans, states: “The site lies within the settlement and close to the services and facilities within Summerhill and Gwersyllt.

“The proposed development will be accessed by a safe and efficient vehicular access arrangement and can be adequately serviced.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the proposals would have an adverse effect on road safety or the number of accidents in the vicinity.

“A framework travel plan will be implemented to encourage the use of non-car modes to take advantage of the sustainable travel accessibility credentials of the site.”

The plans also include proposals for the realignment of the Summerhill Road, Top Road and Bottom Road junction.

A coal mining ground investigation and risk assessment by a company named E3P, submitted with the plans, states: “Investigation of the mine shafts has confirmed the mine shafts do not encroach on the proposed development site.

“Due to the fact that no development is intended within

10-15m of the northern boundary, no further action is required in relation to the mine shafts.

“It is considered that the proposed development is not any unacceptable risk from instability from shallow coal workings.

“However, it should be noted that due to the location of the disused tunnel beneath the site at a depth of circa 20m, which remains intact but structurally unsound, a risk of instability to the proposed development still exists and the tunnel will either require stabilisation by grouting or a stand-off no build zone will need to be applied to the proposed development.”