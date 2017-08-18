Woman seriously injured in collision on A494 near Mold

A woman has been seriously injured in a collision involving two vehicles.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a Kia and a Skoda Yeti on the A494 at New Brighton, near Mold, at about 4pm yesterday. The road was closed between Mynydd Isa and New Brighton.

A North Wales Police spokesman said at 4.30pm the road was expected to be closed for at least an hour for the vehicles to be recovered and oil cleared.

The road was still closed several hours later.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said two people – one in each vehicle – were trapped as crews arrived.

They were both freed, with hydraulic cutting equipment used on “at least one” of the vehicles.

Crews from Deeside and Flint fire stations attended.

Ambulance and fire crews also turned out to the scene of the crash.

Two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response car were called.

A Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said they were informed of the crash at about 4.05pm.

A 51-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with serious injuries.

A man, 52, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.