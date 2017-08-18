Sense of frustration over lack of progress at former supermarket site in Connah's Quay

A sense of frustration lingers as no movement has been made to develop a former supermarket site.

Almost three years ago, supermarket chain giants Aldi said it was interested in taking over the former Somerfield site on High Street, Connah's Quay.

It was even claimed the new store could have been up and running by 2016, but this never materialised.

Stores in Buckley and Broughton were approved at the same time as the intentions for Connah’s Quay were announced and are now open.

They have proved popular with shoppers.

Hundreds were in Buckley in 2015 for the opening of the supermarket, with one keen shopper even waiting outside for seven-and-a-half hours.

Cllr Martin White, who represents the Wepre ward in which the store is located, said it was the final piece of the area that needed upgrading.

“People want to see regeneration in that area because it’s the first thing you see when you come into Connah’s Quay,” he said.

“It would be good to get something there, an Aldi or a Lidl or something. A lot of things have been upgraded there and that’s the last part left.”

Cllr Paul Shotton said he hoped there could be movement on the location at some point.

He said: “People are still concerned that they would like to see a new shopping facility on there. It’s frustrating to see it out of use and we would like to see something happen in that area.”

In a statement in August last year, a spokesman for Aldi said: “We are always considering new locations for stores across the UK, including in the Connah’s Quay area.

“As always, when we have confirmed a location for a new store we will update the local community.”

In 2014, councillors voiced scepticism about the possibility of an Aldi store coming to Connah's Quay. Cllr Shotton said questions were still being asked on the future of the site.

“We keep asking what's going on when meetings are being held at the Deeside forum and whether there will be any movement there,” he added.

In November 2014, Aldi said it was ready to begin the planning process for a Connah's Quay store after successfully gaining permission for its Buckley and Broughton sites, causing Flintshire Council deputy leader Cllr Bernie Attridge to suggest residents should not “hold their breath”.

No such application was ever put forward.