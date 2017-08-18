Man injured after multi-vehicle crash on A55 in Flintshire

A man has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on the A55 in Flintshire.

North Wales Police have advised motorists to find alternative routes following the crash on the eastbound carriageway at Lloc, near Holywell, just before 3pm.

One man has been taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with non-life-threatening injuries, while a number of other patients were checked over at the scene as a precaution.