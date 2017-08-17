Work starts to demolish former pub in Wrexham

DEMOLITION work has begun on a former pub set to make way for new homes.

Eight new houses will stand on the site of the old Goulbourne pub in Borras Park Road once the development is completed.

Permission for the new homes was granted by Wrexham Council’s planning committee following a site visit in June.

The scheme was recommended to be turned down because a tree at the site would be overbearing and potentially require a great amount of maintenance.

But following the site visit, the application was narrowly approved by a count of eight to seven.

The plans, drawn up by Wrexham-based architects Blueprint, includes room for parking spaces.

The pub closed in September 2015 and has stood empty

since then.

A design and access statement submitted by Dafydd Edwards, of Blueprint, as part of the application reads: “Following the acquisition of the former pub which has been unable to produce a profitable business on several occasions, we are proposing to redevelop the land.”

Mr Edwards said the pub was unviable and the parcel of land was marketed and purchased as a re-development opportunity.

He added the proposed new estate would be well located for people commuting to work in Chester and Oswestry, as well as being within walking distance of local conveniences, restaurants and leisure facilities.

“There is very little reason to suggest why the introduction of nine family homes to the area would see an increase in crime figures.”

Acton Community Council had voiced fears of increased traffic, especially given the proximity to Borras Park Primary School.

Also, 24 nearby residents were notified and four representations were received, with one being supportive of the proposal on the grounds the pub was deteriorating and was unlikely to be brought back into use.

The other three objected on the grounds of increased traffic and proposals to remove some trees.