Students celebrate A-level success

Students have been celebrating another year of successful A-level results.

Young learners across Wrexham and Flintshire today discovered whether their hard work had paid off as results dropped into their inboxes and at schools and colleges.

A near perfect result was being toasted at Coleg Cambria with almost 100 per cent of students securing A* to E grades with 80 per cent at A* to C.

It is the first full year of A-levels at the college's new Deeside 6 centre that opened in September 2016.

Sue Price, principal at Coleg Cambria, said: “I would like to congratulate all our sixth formers on their incredible achievement this year and wish them every success for the future.

“These results reflect a tremendous amount of hard work by the students as well as the dedication and expertise of our teaching staff who have worked tirelessly to support and challenge them to achieve their potential.

“We are also very proud of the excellent achievement of our lower sixth learners who have guaranteed an overall pass rate of 93 per cent with 67 per cent higher grades.”

David Jones OBE, chief executive of Coleg Cambria added: “We are delighted with the best results ever for Coleg Cambria which truly highlight the quality and excellence of our A-level provision.

“Many congratulations to our students at both Yale and Deeside 6 forms who achieved the success they deserve – we are very proud of each and every individual performance.”

A record number of students will go on to Oxford and Cambridge courses from Castell Alun High School in Hope.

A quarter of all grades awarded were at A or A*, nearly half came out at A* - B and more than three quarters achieving three or more A* to C.

Stand out performers include Dan Goldsmith, who secured three A* grades and full marks on two of his papers.

He will now go on to to Imperial College London to read Geophysics.

Callum Riordan, having moved from Australia with the hope of studying Sport and Exercise Science, fulfilled his dream as his efforts secured him a place at Loughborough University.

Headteacher, Graham Hughes, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for all concerned with Castell Alun.

“We are delighted for all our students.

“Our Sixth Form continues to flourish and we are truly indebted to all parents and staff who have tirelessly supported these young people in achieving such great results.

“We wish every student continued success and happiness as they move on to pursue their chosen careers.”

As many students consider a move to university, a spokesman from Wrexham Glyndwr University said: “It’s been a very busy day so far, with the first call received around 6.30am. We’ve been speaking to prospective students from all over the country and the phones have been ringing throughout, so we have been making instant decisions and offers in many cases.

“Some want help and advice as they might not have got the grades they wanted, and others are looking at access routes to their chosen degree. There are still places available so we would encourage anyone with any concerns to call us on 01978 293439 or visit the website (Glyndwr.ac.uk) for more information.

“We are expecting up to 350 people at our open day on Saturday, where staff from across all subjects and support areas will be on hand to discuss our courses and help with any additional help or information they need on fees and finance, accommodation and the courses we have on offer.