Interim ban for Chester drug-driver

A young man was found to be 50 times a drug-drive limit.

Ryan Yates, 26, was stopped while driving a Mercedes C class coupe at Saltney in February.

A court was told Yates, of Roughlyn Crescent, Marslton-cum-Lache, Chester, provided a positive drugs test and was arrested.

At Wrexham Police Station a blood test showed he had 2,850 milligrammes of a metabolism of cocaine compared to the legal limit of 50.

His cocaine reading was 244 compared to the legal limit of 10 and his level of cannabis was 10 compared to the legal limit of two.

Prosecutor Gareth Parry said Yates was stopped at midnight on March 23 on suspicion of speeding.

Police noticed his eyes were dilated as one was bigger than the other.

Yates, who represented himself, pleaded not guilty to all three charges and said he believed the blood sample taken was illegal.

He said the nurse failed to get blood the first time, took two millilitres the second time and then took a third sample which he had been told was illegal but he agreed he did not have an authority to back up his claims.

Flintshire Magistrates Court was told a deadline for skeleton arguments for such a defence had been set but nothing had been received.

Yates said he had paid solicitors to prepare his case but he had been unable to pay a further bill and they no longer represented him.

He was convicted and made the subject of an interim driving ban.

The case was adjourned until next week for a pre-sentence report but magistrates said all sentencing options would remain open including custody.