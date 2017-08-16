Oswestry driver banned after speeding on his way to work

A young man who wanted to get to work on time was caught driving at 87mph in a 60mph area.

Thomas James Clarke was disqualified from driving for 14 days.

His barrister asked magistrates to impose a short ban rather than impose penalty points.

His client was a new driver and could otherwise have his licence revoked.

Clarke, 20, of Glentworth Rise in Oswestry, admitted speeding on the A5 at Halton near Chirk on April 4 in an Astra Sri.

Appearing at Flintshire Magistrates Court, he was also fined £212 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Tom Rushton, defending, said told the Mold court his client had been foolish and was very sorry.

He was on his way to work at the time and his concern had been to get to his shift on time.

Magistrates said they hoped a 14 day ban would enable him to keep his job.