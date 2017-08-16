Lorry hits Penymynydd bridge

A LORRY collided with a bridge causing a traffic hold-up.

The incident happened shortly after 11am on the A5118 in Penymynydd.

A spokesman for North Wales Police confirmed there were no injuries but traffic was held up for a short time.

He said: “A Renault lorry hit a bridge, which was blocked for some time but traffic is moving freely now.

”There are no reports of any injuries.”

By midday lines were back open but disruption is being caused to some rail services.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Examiners have assessed the bridge and lines are now open.

”Please check National Rail Enquiries for service information.”