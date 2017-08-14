Almost 800 drivers caught by new boundary road speed camera in three months

Almost 800 drivers have been caught by an average speed camera in the three months since its installation.

Figures released to the Leader by a Freedom of Information request have revealed that since a £130,000 camera was installed on the A548 Sealand Road in April, 796 motorists have been identified as going beyond the 50mph speed limit.

The camera was installed on the busy road following a decade-long battle for increased road safety measures.

In a bid to curb the number of accidents on the stretch of road, the system operates over a four-kilometre stretch of the A548, from the existing 50mph speed limit east of Manor Road to the county boundary with Cheshire.

The scheme was the first of its kind to be installed in North Wales and was put in place in partnership by Flintshire Council and road safety organisation GoSafe.

Figures revealed to the Leader by North Wales Police identified that of the 796 drivers caught speeding, 158 have received a fixed penalty of £100 fine and three points on their licence.

A further 152 drivers have undergone a speed awareness course while 34 have been processed for court hearings.

Of the total caught, 32 were unable to be identified while 13 were discontinued.

Officers still have 407 cases yet to be processed.

Cllr Christine Jones was one of many to push for greater speed restraints on Sealand Road and was shocked by the figures released.

She said: “I knew it was a lot but that's immense.

“That proves that the camera was needed and that the campaign was necessary.

“It shows that if you speed, you will be prosecuted and this is what needs pointing out.

“The camera is there for a reason because of the tragedies we've had previously.”

Studies carried out by the local authority identified the majority of the accidents have been shown to be speed related.

The system measures average speeds over the route and fixed penalty notices will be issued if vehicles are found to be exceeding the speed limit along the route.

Cllr Jones added that as a regular user of the road, she had noticed a change in behaviour from some motorists since the camera's installation.

“I think people are behaving better now,” she said.

“You don't see people overtaking as much any more, which was a ridiculous and dangerous practise.

“Imagine how many people were speeding before this, it proves our campaign was correct.”

Adam Dandy, who runs Dandy’s Topsoil business on Sealand Road, backed the camera’s installation and was disappointed to learn of so many flouting the limit.

He said: “Just imagine how many people were speeding before the cameras were put up.

“Hopefully those caught since, will slow down on the road in future, making it safer and safer as time goes by.

“I am more convinced, now than ever, that these cameras will save numerous families from going through the grief and pain of losing a loved one in the future.”