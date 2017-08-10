Designs submitted for proposed statue of golden girl Jade Jones

Designs have been submitted to commemorate the success of Flint’s golden girl.

As five years has passed since Jade Jones’ amazing Olympic triumph in London at the 2012 games, a sculptor has come forward with proposed designs to mark her moment of glory.

Andrew Sinclair has put forward a series of potential blueprints for a statue to be placed in Flint, capturing Jade’s iconic moments.

In August 2012, Jade became Team GB’s first ever taekwondo gold when she came out on top in the 57kg category in London.

She then went on to defend her title in Rio four years later.

The statue project was the brain child of her cousin, Andrew Griffiths, who has been approached by another artist also interested in offering their take.

He said: “There was talks in 2012 for a proposed statue to honour Jade’s achievement, but nothing came of it.

“I decided to do something myself instead.

“I’ve had two artists submit so far with their proposals and submissions and I’m still waiting on a few more artists to submit their commissions but they have all been very positive.”

Sculptor Andrew Sinclair’s work has graced distinguished historical properties and public places such as the Royal Box at Ascot, Epsom Racecourse, and Crosby Hall in London.

In a post shared on Facebook Mr Sinclair’s designs are said to illustrate “a sculpture that will intrigue and fascinate the observer while inspiring and exhilarating fans and art lovers worldwide.

“A tribute to the outstanding achievements of Jade Jones.”

The two designs include a first pose depicting Jade, cast in bronze, in a classic kicking pose in her traditional taekwondo uniform that would be “exciting to look at and one that intrigues the viewer by telling a story”.

The second design depicts Jade in a similar pose but wearing her protective Olympic gear.

Mr Sinclair describes the statue as “an incredibly dynamic pose reflecting the strength, power and dynamism of her sport, the clothing is perhaps less fluid and a less traditional representation of taekwondo”.

A third proposal put forward would depict Jade holding the British flag aloft, celebrating her victory.

In his summary, Mr Sinclair said it was an “exciting opportunity” to be considered for any such statue and if he was to be commissioned, Flint would be “the proud owner of a sculptural composition that will be recognised as a landmark piece by sports enthusiasts and art lovers hundreds of years from now”.

