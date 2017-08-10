Coedpoeth man threatened acid attack

A MAN has admitted harassing a woman including allegations of threats to throw acid in her face.

Mohamed Belal Ali, of High Street, Coedpoeth, pleaded guilty to harassment without violence and criminal damage when he appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court.

He had intended to plead not guilty, but changed his pleas shortly before his trial was due to start.

Kitchen porter Ali, 37, had struck up an “on/off” physical relationship with a colleague he worked with at an Indian restaurant in Ruabon.

But when she discovered he was married with children, she broke off their relationship and he began to bombard her with calls and messages – including the threat to throw acid to her face, according to prosecutor Justin Espie.

He said: “The defendant and the victim met in 2013 at the Indian restaurant in Ruabon where they both worked.

“They had an on/off relationship. She found out he was married with children but had never mentioned it, and he continued to contact her after it ended.”

Mr Espie said between April 26 and May 27 there were threatening phone calls and text messages. These included the victim being told “you’ll get what’s coming to you”, Ali threatening to throw acid in her face and saying he had an AK-47 rifle.

On May 5 the victim heard a loud bang at her home in Gwersyllt and saw a pane of double glazed glass on her kitchen unit with blood on it, which was found to be Ali’s.

She continued to receive further phone calls and threats including one made from the phone box near Gwersyllt Railway Station.

Rachel Woodcock, from the probation service, said Ali took responsibility for some of the calls, but he denied making threats to throw acid over the victim or that he had a gun. Ali claimed he was divorced and did not have a wife and children.

The court heard Ali was motivated to commit the offences after learning the victim had formed a new relationship with a colleague.

Melissa Griffiths, defending, said: “He does accept making phone calls, but in relation to suggestions of threats to throw acid on the victim, they pre-date the harassment charges.

“It is accurate to say he became a little bit obsessed by this lady and was unable to cope initially with the prospect of her being in a relationship with someone else.”

District judge Gwyn Jones gave Ali a 90-day, and 30 concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He said: “It is quite clear the threats you made were very topical and would no doubt have made her very fearful for her safety.

“The threats to use violence, to throw acid, [and] use guns, would have terrified her and you only accepted your guilt the day before your trial.

“I will make a compensation order but no amount can compensate her for the trauma she has suffered.”

Ali was also handed a three-year restraining order not to contact the victim by any means, not to enter any property where she lives or to enter her place of work.

He will pay £200 compensation to the victim, £400 court costs and carry out 130 hours unpaid work.