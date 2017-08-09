Wall of silence over suspension of two staff members at Wrexham high school

Management at a Wrexham school have remained tight-lipped over the suspension of two staff members.

Yesterday the Leader reported concerns had been raised that parents were being “kept in the dark” over the suspension of two members of staff from Ysgol Morgan Llwyd.

Before the summer break it is claimed, two members of staff were suspended from Ysgol Morgan Llwyd but according to John Morris, an education consultant and former Ofsted inspector, parents are concerned about the lack of information from the school management team and local authority.

And when contacted by the Leader yesterday, chairman of governors Aled Roberts declined to comment.

Mr Roberts, former Assembly Member for North Wales, said it would be inappropriate to comment on employment matters concerning school staff.

In May the Leader reported Mr Morris had voiced concerns about the position of headteacher Carwyn Davies, who had been on secondment to the local authority for nearly six months before he eventually resigned.

That followed an Estyn report which found the school has made insufficient progress on recommendations made after an inspection.

Officials said the school needed to make significant improvements.

Cllr Phil Wynne, lead member for education, said at the time that the local authority had been working with regional support services to assist the school in addressing the Estyn recommendations.

The Leader also approached the council to confirm two staff members had been suspended but a Wrexham Council spokesman said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on individual confidential employment-related matters at county borough schools.”