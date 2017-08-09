Nice one Cyril! Football stand is named after Wrexham village football club stalwart

A FOOTBALL club have named a stand at their ground as a tribute to a dedicated stalwart.

Long-serving Cyril Davies has been involved in Llay football for around 70 years, performing almost every role going at the Welfare club.

He began his playing career the 1940s and has since served on the committee as club secretary, treasurer and undertaking nearly every role going, from making the tea and washing the kit to putting the goal nets up.

Cyril rarely misses a game and now the seated stand at The Ring, the Welfare club’s ground, has been named the ‘Cyril Davies Stand’ in his honour.

He attended a special ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the renaming of the stand prior to the start of the season.

In his playing days as a skilful inside-forward, Cyril he was an outstanding amateur footballer.

Playing for Llay United, he was in the side that won the Welsh Amateur Cup in 1948/49. Cyril scored the second goal in the 2-0 win over Hanwood FC in the Final, which was played at The Racecourse in front of 6,859 fans.

In the 1950s, Cyril spread his wings and went to play for Liverpool Marine in the Lancashire Combination, and became a much-respected Welsh import, who is still remembered for his skill and contribution to the club.

By the early 1960s, Cyril returned to play for a Llay team, but this time it was for the Welfare. He soon helped them win the league and cup double, in the 1962/63 season.

When his playing days ended, Cyril continued a lifelong involvement with the Welfare, taking up various roles over the years. He was on the selection committee, became club secretary and then club treasurer.

In addition, he undertook all the essential roles necessary to keep an amateur club in being, such as putting up the nets, getting the kit washed and brewing the half-time tea.

During this time, he also became involved with the North East Wales FA, where he has held office for many years.

Current club secretary Warren Read said: “These days, as a spectator, Cyril very rarely misses a game. He always encourages players to play the game in the right way and in the right spirit.

“He has made many, many friends in the world of amateur football and he is respected by all.

“Whenever we visit opposition grounds, he is always asked after.”