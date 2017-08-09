Anger as Flintshire grandmother battling dementia is told to remove garden furniture outside her home

NEIGHBOURS have signed a petition to support a grandmother who has been told to have the garden furniture outside her property removed.

Teresa Davies, 63, said she was left needing help to sleep after being informed by Countrywide Estate Management that the garden furniture she had placed outside her home on Maes Deri in Ewloe had been the subject of complaints and would be taken away.

To add insult t o injury for the grandmother-of-three, she is being charged by the estate management company to have the table, chairs and planters removed.

A distressed Teresa told the Leader of her upset: “I just want to sit outside quietly and because I have dementia I have to keep things as familiar as I can.

“I just want to feel like I can sit safely outside my window.

“Everyone on here has said the treatment is disgusting.”

Teresa, who was diagnosed with early on-set vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s in 2013, said she was informed in writing last week that her garden furniture would be taken away within two weeks.

She claimed the bistro set was doing no harm and had brightened up the area.

“When I bought the apartment, there were hypodermic needles and beer cans in the bushes,” she said.

“I’m not disturbing anyone by having the furniture there. The estate manager even said to me it looked nice.

“When they come to collect it, I’m going to sit on it and others have said they’ll join me.”

In a bid to secure a stay of execution for the furniture, Teresa rallied around her local community for support.

She added: “One of the residents said you want to get a petition going, so I did. I went around the whole estate and asked for signatures. Everyone has signed it in support.”

The grandmother admitted though, that with her debilitating condition, the disagreement over her property is something she could have done without.

She said: “This is all very upsetting. All the stress isn’t good for me or my dementia.

“I used to be a landscaper so gardening is important to me.”

A letter was sent to Teresa on behalf of Countrywide by Bradley Emerson, junior property manager.

He gave a “formal notice” and said any items “stored within the communal areas” on August 15 will be “removed immediately and the cost of doing so charged back accordingly”.

Mr Emerson added: “If somebody were to injure themselves on any item that doesn’t belong to the estate the leaseholder who owns the item will be responsible for any legal action.”

Countrywide were approached by the Leader to comment.