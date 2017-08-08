Missing 41-year-old man from Leicester is found safe and well in Llangollen

A MISSING man has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

On Monday, North Wales Police issued a plea to the public to help find Garry Llewellyn, 41, from the Leicester area who was thought to be in Llangollen.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed via Twitter that Mr Llewellyn had been found.

A Spokesman for North Wales Police said: "Garry Llewellyn 41 from Leicester found safe and well in #Llangollen earlier today."