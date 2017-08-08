Footballers and friends come out to remember Dewi at Deeside tournament

A keen sportsman was fondly remembered during an annual tournament.

Friends of David Foulkes held the seventh annual charity football tournament in his memory at Deeside Leisure Centre at the weekend.

David, from Mancot, who was known as Dewi, was a dedicated sportsman.

He played as a midfielder for several clubs across the Deeside area, including Deeside United, Connah’s Quay Nomads, Shotton Steel, Hawarden Rangers and Connah’s Quay Tigers.

He died, aged 23, in 2009 after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a wall on Glynne Way in Hawarden.

Ahead of the fifth tournament in 2015, a plaque was installed on the 3G pitch in Queensferry as a permanent tribute.

The leisure centre also provides use of the pitches free of charge every year.

David’s team-mates at Connah’s Quay Tigers commemorate his life at the club’s annual presentation night as well as a yearly tournament, as they are members of Dewi’s Memorial Football Team – which raises money for different charities each time.

David’s friend Joe Griffiths helps to organise the event each year and was pleased with the support for 2017’s outing.

He said: “It was a really successful day. We had 12 teams taking part and a lot of people just came to watch.

“It was a really, really positive day, held in high spirits and a good opportunity for Dewi’s friends and family to come together again and remember him.”

Over the last seven years the tournament has raised about £3,500, which has been donated to a number of charities such as Bloodwise, Macmillan, Miles of Smiles local grassroots football and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

This year’s proceeds from the event, which are thought to be more than £400, will be donated to four-year-old Jacob Jones and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Jacob, from Buckley, has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which affects bone marrow and is also known as cancer of the white blood cells.

The Buckley Southdown Primary School pupil is currently undergoing three years of chemotherapy at Alder Hey.