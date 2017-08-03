Fire at former club and B&B in Connah's Quay

FIREFIGHTERS have put out a fire at a former social club in Connah’s Quay.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at about 5.10pm to a blaze at the former Albion Club in Church Street.

Four fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze – one each from Deeside, Flint, Buckley and Wrexham.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed one rapid response vehicle was sent to the scene as a precautionary measure.

Community councillor Gill Faulkner told the Leader: “I was coming over the hill by the church at about 5.30pm and there was black smoke billowing out of the old concert room part of the Albion at the back – not the new build at the front.

“There were fire engines on the front and one at the side entrance.

“What’s bad is that there are bungalows at the back of it. There were loads of upset people out of their houses hanging around.”

The Leader has previously reported on a number of issues at the site including anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping including one instance in Septemer 2016 where 30 car tyres and assorted rubbish were dumped outside the property, sparking fears that the waste would attract rats.

An application to build 33 apartments at the site of the Albion Social Club was approved in 2016 and Connah’s Quay councillor Bernie Attridge, deputy leader of Flintshire Council, told the Leader he would welcome the start of the works as soon as possible.

He said: “It closed about five or six years ago. A developer bought it and got permission to demolish it and put apartments there.

“As far as I’m concerned the quicker the developers demolish it and the planning permission is implemented, the better.”

Fire officers are now continuing their investigation.