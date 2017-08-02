Wrexham's play day a success

A HUGE town centre event for children has been dubbed a success despite initial worries over bad weather.

Play day took place today and saw young people take over Queens Square and Llwyn Isaf with free activities organised by Wrexham Council’s play team.

Despite a gloomy start to the day, the town centre filled up fast as the event got under way at noon, following which the weather brightened up.

As well as a giant pile of sand for youngsters to play in, there were computers to dismantle, go-kart building sessions, chalk arts, soft mats to climb on, building bricks to play with and many more activities.

