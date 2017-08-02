Drugs seized in Wrexham

Cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines were seized after police executed a drugs warrant in Wrexham.

The search was carried out at an address in Fenwick Drive at 5.30pm yesterday where class A and B drugs, including a large quantity of what is believed to be benzocaine were found, as well as drug preparation equipment.

A 49-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were arrested and have been released under investigation.

DCI Arwyn Jones, of North Wales Police, said: “This warrant was executed as part of our ongoing Operation Scorpion which directly targets those involved in serious and organised crime.

”We are determined to keep our communities safe. Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action.”