Wrexham town centre play day to plough on despite poor forecast

Wrexham’s annual town centre play day will go ahead despite forecasted poor weather.

Although rain is expected for much of the morning and afternoon, a council spokesman confirmed to the Leader that the event would take place tomorrow as expected.

Visitors will be able to park in any of the council’s town centre car parks for free to coincide with the event.

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “I am very pleased we have been able to offer free car parking again for this very popular town centre event.

“Play Day sees thousands of young people taking part in free activities throughout the day and I hope free car parking is a help to many parents and carers at the start of the busy summer holiday period.”

Play day takes place between midday and 4pm and sees young people take over the town centre with free activities organised by Wrexham Council’s play team.

Play day is the UK wide annual celebration of children’s right to play that takes place every August on the first Wednesday of the month.

Wrexham celebrates national play day each year by holding a large scale, free and open access play event on Queen’s Square and Llwyn Isaf.

A council spokesman said: “Over the years our play day events have built up quite a reputation with thousands of people visiting each year.

”The success of the event relies heavily on lots of different groups each contributing some form of opportunity for children's play, which collectively creates one big and very playful environment.“