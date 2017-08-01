Inquest opening on man found at Hand pub, Wrexham

Further tests are needed to determine the cause of death of a man found outside a Wrexham pub.

Mahmut Icer, licensee of the Hand Inn in Holt Road, has spoken of his shock after discovering the body under a sheet of tarpaulin in an enclosed area behind the pub on July 18.

Yesterday John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, opened an inquest in the death of Karl Humphries, 56, an unemployed man of no fixed address.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by Home Office pathologist Dr Paul Johnson in Liverpool but after failing to find the cause of death he sent away samples for toxicology tests.

The inquest held at Ruthin was adjourned to a provisional date in November when it will be resumed in Wrexham.