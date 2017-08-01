Hundreds of runners turn out for annual Wrexham 10k

More than 550 runners turned out for the 26th staging of the Helena Tipping Wrexham 10k.

Sponsor and local recruitment specialists gap Personnel, who are celebrating 20 years in the town, had a team of runners taking part as well as staff at the finish line handing out goody bags and this year’s specially-commissioned medal.

The race was originally set up in memory of Wrexham Athletic Club member Helena Tipping and continues to be supported by the club members, with local runner Daniel Weston foiled in his bid to make it a hat trick of wins, finishing in fourth place.

It was won by Chris Williams of Vale Royal AC in 33.10, followed by Jamie Arnold of City of Stoke AC in 33.19 and Lee Jones of Deeside

AAC in 33.39.

The one-lap race started and finished on Oak Road on Wrexham Industrial Estate, using part of the flat course from the half-marathon there.

The course lends itself to fast times and typically attracts

runners from across North Wales, Cheshire, Merseyside and Staffordshire, with a number of the region’s running clubs having added the race to their 2017 club championships which helped the number of entrants to double in the last 12 months.

Mike Harrington, race director said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with gap Personnel.

“They have such a huge presence supplying staff to Wrexham Industrial Estate that it is a natural partnership.”