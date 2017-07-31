Mold Man in prison sent threatening messages to former partner

A MAN was jailed after he admitted sending threatening messages to his ‘vulnerable’

ex-partner while he was still in prison.

Appearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court on Friday, Carl David Hayes, of Alyn Meadow in Mold, admitted that on July 21 at Higher Lane in Liverpool he sent Francessa Foster a communication which conveyed a threat or was intended to cause distress or anxiety to the recipient.

Prosecutor Justin Espie told the court how on the day of the offence Hayes, now 29, who was at the time in HMP Altcourse in Liverpool, had used a mobile to contact his former partner, making threatening comments about her and her current partner Christopher Liam Higgins.

Mr Espie added that just days prior to his hearing in Wrexham, Hayes had been released from prison and was immediately re-arrested.

He said: “There are a number of aggravating features – the offence occurred while the defendant was in prison.

“He showed determination by having the means to call out by mobile phone from prison.

“The offence directly relates to the reason he was in prison – which was for having a syringe and threatening to use it.

“The victim is Christopher Liam Higgins – he is in a relationship with the defendant’s ex partner, Francessa Foster.

“The second victim is Francessa Foster – she was in a relationship with the defendant and there is a child in the relationship.

“She says on July 21 she was at her partner’s home when she received a call from a number she didn’t recognise.”

Mr Espie said upon answering the call, she discovered it was the Hayes and he sounded angry.

“He said he knew about Higgins and he started making threats,” Mr Espie continued. “He said he could find Higgins and ‘stab him in the eye’. He said they’d ‘both be getting it’. She terminated the call.”

Hayes then sent further messages to Miss Foster including one which said ‘look what happens when I get out’ and ‘things are going to change’ which Mr Espie said she took as a threat.

The court then heard how North Wales Police had informed staff at Altcourse that a call had been made from a mobile and during a cell search – in which Hayes and his cellmate had to be restrained – the phone was found.

Andrew Holliday, defending, said: “He accepts he used a mobile phone which wasn’t his and contacted Miss Foster.

“A number of the times their conversations were cordial but he appears to have lost his temper and said some quite nasty things.

“He has calmed down and accepted that lashing out isn’t going to help.”

Mr Holiday said the threats were said in the context of an argument and were ‘empty’ as Hayes was not at liberty to carry them out.

He added his client’s comment ‘look what happens when I get out’ and ‘things are going to change’ had been misunderstood by the victim, and was meant to refer to the fact that he had made progress in prison and was clean of drugs.

Probation officer Pamela Roberts told the court: “I have spoken to the offender manager and with the guilty plea entered by the defendant she is of the opinion that he is not suitable for a community order.”

Kimberly Caruana, chairman of the magistrates, said: “We have taken into account your early guilty plea, but you have committed this offence in custody. You contacted a vulnerable victim of your previous offences and you were causing them fear.”

She handed Hayes an immediate custodial sentence of 12 weeks – half of which she said he may be eligible to serve on licence – following which he will have a 12 months of supervision by the probation service.

Magistrates ordered that the phone Hayes used be destroyed.

A restraining order was also made preventing Hayes from contacting either of the victims in any way for an indefinite period of time.