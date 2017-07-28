Unhappy Coedpoeth residents start petition over village bus route changes

Concerns have been raised over changes to a village bus service.

Cllr Krista Childs said one elderly resident called her in tears over the decision to take the number 10/11 Arriva bus off Llewellyn Road and Smith Road in Coedpoeth.

She said: “There are other difficult routes and I feel that this has been randomly chosen with little or no consultation on its effects to the community.”

Cllr Childs said the woman felt she would have to move due to the decision, and added that many other people had contacted her to oppose the change.

“They’re mainly in their seventies and eighties, and some of them are in their nineties, that are hugely affected by this,” she added.

“It’s going to jeopardise their independence really.”

Another resident contacted Cllr Childs to raise concerns that she was not going to be able to continue her role as a volunteer at Wrexham Maelor Hospital due to the route change.

A petition set up by a resident who opposed the change had more than 200 signatures, Cllr Childs said.

Cllr Haydn Hughes, of the North ward on Coedpoeth Community Council, said Arriva had made the change because new, larger vehicles would not be able to get past parked cars.

Cllr Hughes said he had been contacted by people who were unhappy with the change.

“They said that they relied on the bus and now they would have to walk further.

“There’s quite a lot of elderly people who live on that street (Llewellyn Road) who have difficulty walking and now they have to walk to the main road to catch a bus.”

Community council clerk Helen Belton has posted a Facebook message asking residents to contact her if they are having problems due to the change.

Ben Maxfield, operations manager Arriva Buses Wales, said: “Due to a number of incidents that have occurred along this route, we have taken the decision to re-route the number 10/11 service in the interest of passenger safety.

“Arriva is committed to ensuring that all of its routes operate in the safest way possible and we hope that any disruption caused to passengers will be minimal.”